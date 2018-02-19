Try something different on Thursday

Do you fancy trying something a little bit different on a Thursday night?

Preston landlords Allan and Jackie Chester did and so they decided to do something about it by starting up a new jazz night at their Fylde Road pub, The Ale Emporium.

Allan said: "Since moving to the Ale Emporium from The Wellington we have been promoting music nights, usually on a Saturday or a Sunday.

"A little while ago we started putting on jazz nights every other Thursday, and this features The Silver Bell Band.

"They play very traditional jazz standards, but we wanted to attract an even larger audience on the Thursdays, so we are alternating this with more modern jazz bands."

First up on Thursday, February 22 is The Louise Spiteri Trio. Described as soul jazz, this talented threesome put their own funky, soulful take on songs like Summertime, Stayin' Alive, Dusty Springfield's Spooky and Wishing on a Star by Rose Royce.

Singer Louise Spiteri leads the pack and her vocals are described as smoking! She is joined by one of the hardest working bass players in the north west - Norm Helm, and local man John McAlphine on guitar.

The music starts at 9pm and admission is free.