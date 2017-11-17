Tribute acts celebrate festive season

There’s a celebration of music coming to Viva Vegas to start the festive season.

Over four nights next month, there will be tributes to The Beatles, Take That and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, as well as international artist Tameka Jackson.

Tameka performs as a Janet Jackson and Diana Ross tribute as well as taking to the stage in her own right, with ‘chart-climbing success.’

She’s performed with Prince’s band in the infamous Jazzmines Jazz Club in Minneapolis, USA, sung with the Grammy award-winning gospel group, Sounds of Blackness, and toured the world with Tina Turner’s band. She was even hand-selected by Janet Jackson to promote Pepsi in Germany.

She comes to the Church Street venue on Friday, December 1, and will be followed the next night by The Upbeat Beatles.

A spokesman said: “The Upbeat Beatles recreate the sheer fun, excitement and magnetic power of The Fab Four and the unforgettable music they created, with their attention to detail and stunningly precise reproduction.”

Also set to impress are Beautiful World, a three-man tribute to the music of Take That, celebrating more than 25 years of chart-topping pop, playing on Saturday, December 16.

The spokesman added: “These sensational vocalists, all professional performers in their own right, come together to celebrate the music and sing the songs of Take That.

“With almost three decades of music to choose from Beautiful World deliver performances that can really tap into the heart and nostalgia of Take That.”

Rounding up the tributes will be The Jerseys, Viva’s in-house tribute to one of the greatest groups of all time - the 100 million album selling Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons.

“If you love the songs of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons then head to Viva Blackpool and join The Jerseys as they celebrate the music of the band, plus perform tracks from the likes of The Drifters, Four Tops, Overtones and the Beach Boys,” the spokesman added.

Call 01253 297297 to book tickets.