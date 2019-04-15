Toploader are coming to Lancashire, and its FREE to watch!

With over 2 million album sales, 4 Brit award nominations and a string of top 20 hits, Toploader are coming to the #AmazingAccrington Live! Music Festival, and everyone is invited.

The British alternative rock band are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a UK tour. Toploader are diverting to Accrington, to fill the town centre with crowd pleasers such as ‘Dancing in the Moonlight', ‘Achilles Heel' and new tracks.

Toploader

AmazingAccrington Live! Music Festival is on Saturday 4th May 11am-4pm.

Alongside international stars Toploader, the stage will host local acts and entertainment suitable for people of all ages.

The music festival has been made possible through the support of local business Langtec and Hyndburn Borough Council.

Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Langtec said: "Langtec are really proud to be sponsoring #AmazingAccrington Live! for its second year.

"Not only are Toploader headlining, there will also be activities for children, plenty of great food and drink, local acts performing and entertainment throughout the day.



"As a Hyndburn based business we really enjoy giving back to the community and hope everyone has a brilliant time!"

Acts/entertainment include:

Artists: Alex James Brierley, Ella Shaw, Claudia Thompson and Northern Wrath. The Performing Arts Academy showcasing their Greatest Show Medley, performed by children aged 4-11. Yogi Life will deliver an accessible, child friendly yoga workshop to promote mindfulness and calm. Plus, a fantastic selection of food and drink stalls will be available.

Pop-Up Adventure Playground are the official charity for the event. Their stand will give children the opportunity to enjoy free play using recycled and reclaimed materials.

Suzanna Law, from Pop-Up Adventure Playground said: "Join us at our Pop-Up Adventure Playground as we use re-purposed and recycled materials for child-directed play.

"There will be plenty of boxes, fabric, tubes and tubs for children to explore, build, change and dismantle - a great opportunity for children to follow their own lead and maybe get a little messy. Adults are welcome to relax and watch their children play freely at this open-ended play space."

Murray Dawson, Chairman of the #AmazingAccrington initiative, said: "#AmazingAccrington is 70% business - we are really keen to do what we can to get tills ringing for shopkeepers in the town and to increase footfall on the bank holiday weekend.

"We are so proud of this community; we want other people living in Accrington to shout about their home town, to encourage people to come into this town from surrounding areas, and events such as the music festival will help us do so!"

For further Announcements and the full line-up follow #AmazingAccrington on social media or visit www.amazingaccrington.co.uk