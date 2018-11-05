This is where the Spice Girls will be performing on their 2019 UK stadium tour

Melanie Brown has said she hopes Victoria Beckham joins the Spice Girls when they reunite for a new tour.

Speaking ahead of an official announcement from the group about their reunion tour, Brown told ITV's Loose Women that she has kept the news a secret for "five, six months".

She said: "It's just the four of us that are fully confirmed, but you know, Vic might join us at some point."

Asked if Beckham will attend one of the shows and then decide to join them, Brown said: "I hope so, I think it'd be a shame if she didn't."

She added: "She's got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids, so, she's just kind of not committing just yet."

The Spice Girls will kick off their UK stadium tour in June next year in Manchester.

In a video shared on the band's newly-created Twitter account, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are seen in a mock news broadcast, confirming the details of their tour.

Victoria Beckham was absent from the clip. It was previously known that she would not be joining her former bandmates for their comeback tour.

The Spice Girls will first perform on June 1 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, before heading to the Coventry Ricoh Arena on June 3 and Sunderland Stadium Of Light on June 5.

They will perform at the Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 8, the Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on June 10 and London's Wembley Stadium on June 15.

The social media clip also confirmed that Jess Glynne will join the Spice Girls as a "very special guest".

Along with the video clip, it was confirmed that tickets for their UK tour will go on sale Saturday 10.30am.

Shortly after the announcement, Glynne tweeted: "ARE YOU MAD! I'm Joining @spicegirls ON TOUR! Y'all best come through cause this stadium tour is gonna kick OFF!"