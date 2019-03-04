The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49 Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex. Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex. The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49. Getty Buy a Photo Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex. Getty Buy a Photo An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4. Getty Buy a Photo "We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4