Keith Flint

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.
The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.
Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.
Getty
Buy a Photo
An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.
An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.
Getty
Buy a Photo
"We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
"We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4