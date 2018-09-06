Blackpool's Coleen Nolan cancels solo tour - including resort date

Resort born singer and TV presenter Coleen Nolan has cancelled her solo tour after the week-long bullying row which has surrounded her.

The 53-year-old Nolan Sister announced her Never Too Late tour on Monday, which was due to end at Blackpool Opera House on Friday, February 28.

In a statement, the star is said to be ‘devastated’ at letting her fans down as she takes an ‘immediate hiatus from all her current commitments’ including her Loose Women presenting duties and her debut solo tour.

Coleen has been gathering headlines for all the wrong reasons since an appearance on Loose Women last Thursday by Kim Woodburn.

The pair had a difficult relationship when they appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together last year, and were meant to be resolving their issues.

However, Coleen has been labelled a bully in the subsequent aftermath of the appearance on the ITV daytime show.

A statement from Blake And Squire Media said: “Following the constant online bullying, trolling, and misrepresentation of her words, actions and re-actions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus from all her current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo concert tour.

“Coleen has spent 50 years in show-business and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel, and has never been subjected to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse or such a heart-breaking attack on her reputation.

“Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is simply not strong enough to withstand this sort of constant and unfounded abuse, so she will be taking time out and

spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected.

“She sends her love to everyone who has supported her and knows who she really is and plans to return when she feels stronger.”

Refunds can be claimed from point of purchase.

