Teddy boys and girls are ready to rock Blackpool at Norbreck Castle hotel

Hundreds of Teds will be making their way to Blackpool once more, but a picnic will be the last thing on their minds.

Instead, the Teddy boys and girls will be gathering in the resort to celebrate the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.

More than 1,000 5os fans are expected to attend the world’s biggest Ted get-together at the Norbreck Castle hotel.

The event takes part on September 21-24 and will see fans from all over Europe attending the event.

Entertainment will come from some of the world’s top rock ‘n’ roll revival bands.

Organiser Stuart Hardy said the event was originally held in Scarborough and Mablethorple but was proud to call Blackpool its home.

He said: “Blackpool is a great place to hold an event like this. There is nothing like the sight of a few hundred Teds marching along the prom.

“For some of these people, it has became a way of life for more than 60 years,

“The weekend is going to be one to remember.”