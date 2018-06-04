Tales of life on the road with the Quo

Legendary Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening – and tickets are on sale now.

Rossi will talk about mishaps and adventures as he opens up about the highs and lows of a life on the road with one of the biggest and most loved bands ever in Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much.

Francis, the founder, lead singer, and lead guitarist of Status Quo, started his first band in 1962 and created Quo in 1967.

The band has since toured almost constantly, sold over 120 million albums and enjoyed more UK singles chart hits than any other rock band in history.

Rossi sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Having spent longer on the UK singles chart than The Beatles, while also making an amusing diversion into TV with an appearance on Coronation Street, the teetotal father-of-eight has some of the best rock’n’roll stories ever, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road.

In I Talk Too Much, he’ll share many of those stories for the first time. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out.

Rossi will be joined on stage by award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall.

Rossi said: “This show is something new for me. I’ll be looking back at some of the unbelievable things that have happened during my career.

“It will be live and unscripted, so God knows what could happen! One things for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real insight into what’s happened over the years.

"I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience, too. There’s a lot to share – I hope I don’t talk too much.”

Catch the show at the Charter Theatre at Preston Guild Hall on Sunday, April 7. Call 01772 80 44 44 or visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk to book.