Rocking Christmas rolls on into town for a spectacular new night out

If jingle bells and quaint carols aren’t quite your thing, there’s some alternative Christmas music on offer this weekend.

Steve Steinman’s Christmas Rocktacular Concert comes to Viva Blackpool Friday and Saturday nights - as rock legend Steve brings his baddies to town.

The new production features highlights from his popular shows Vampires Rock, Iconic and Meat Loaf spectacular Bat Out Of Hell, with music from the likes of Queen, AC/DC, and Guns N Roses, as well as film soundtracks such as James Bond and Kill Bill.

The show is billed as ‘a night of hilarious fun coupled with the best rock anthems and music of all time.’

A spokesman said: “Starring a full cast of rock royalty, guitar gods and sexy seasonal sirens – make sure you bring the mistletoe as we rock out this Christmas.

“Prepare to hiss, boo, cheer and warn Steve when the baddies are in town with a massive ‘Oh no it isn’t’ and ‘It’s behind you’ as adults deserve to join in the festive fun too.

“So prepare to go ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ as you experience a night of hilarious fun, coupled with the best rock anthems and festive music of all time.”

Viva entertainment director Leye D Johns said: “It’s absolutely wonderful to have Steve Steinman join us here at Viva, adding even more variety to our festive line up of shows.

“We do our upmost to offer something for everyone and bringing a Christmas Rock concert into the mix produced by someone as talented as Steve is simply fantastic.”

Viva’s in-house Christmas shows take place on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day with Roy Chubby Brown back in town on Wednesday and Thursday, December 27 and 28.

Call 01253 297297 for tickets.

CHRISTMAS ROCKTACULAR CONCERT

Viva Blackpool

Friday 22 and Saturday 23 December 2017