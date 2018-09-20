Rae Morris says she doesn’t ‘know why it’s taken so long’ as she books headline gig in Blackpool

Blackpool singer Rae Morris is set to perform a headline gig in her hometown later this year – and told her 35,500 followers on Twitter she doesn’t “know why it’s taken so long”.

The 26-year-old is set to play at Bootleg Social in Topping Street in the town centre on Saturday, December 8, with support acts.

She tweeted: “I don’t know why it’s taken so long but I’m finallllly coming home to play a headline gig in Blackpool.”

She added: “We’ll party like we’re still in Jenx.”

Indie bar Jenx was previously in Topping Street, where Bootleg is now, and was a popular haunt for revellers.

Despite her dizzying rise to fame, which has seen her singles Under The Shadows and Love Again, plus albums Unguarded and Someone Out There, place in the charts, Rae still has her roots in Blackpool.

Earlier this year, Rae came home to film the music fideo for Someone Out There – with firefighters in Blackpool.

Her dad Neil was stationed at Forest Gate station for 29 years before retiring – with Rae a regular visitor as a child.