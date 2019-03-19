Pop trio 5ive coming to Mecca Bingo in Blackpool

It will be a case of eyes down and Everybody Get Up when boyband 5ive perform in Blackpool - at Mecca Bingo.

The pop group, who rose to fame in the late 90s with hits including Keep On Movin' and When The Lights Go Out, will take to the stage at the Talbot Road venue on April 6.

The five-piece split in 2001 but three of the members - Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson - reformed in 2010 for a two-year tour.

Now the trio are heading to Blackpool to entertain bingo players with some of their greatest hits.

Nick Cook, general manager at Mecca Blackpool, said: “We are so excited to watch 5ive perform here at Mecca Blackpool.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening with hundreds of fans dancing along and playing bingo at the same time.”

Doors open for the early session at 5:30pm, and the show starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 and include the cost of the bingo. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/5ive-at-mecca-bingo-blackpool-tickets-53722578679