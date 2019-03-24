Pop superstars Wet Wet Wet and blues rock guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor to support Rod Stewart at Lytham Festival

Pop superstars Wet Wet Wet and blues rock guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor will support Rod Stewart at Lytham Festival.

Rod is performing a headline show on Saturday, July 13 as part of the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “It is great to be adding both Wet Wet Wet and Joanne Shaw Taylor to the Lytham line-up as Rod Stewart’s support acts.

“Both will be of huge appeal to the Rod Stewart audience and will really make this a fantastic night to remember.”

Along with Rod,international pop star Kylie Minogue, indie rockers Stereophonics, 80s synth-pop band The Human League and Hollywood Proms featuring Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith will all take to the stage over five nights from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14 for Lytham Festival 2019.

And it is announced today celebrated rock blues guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor will open the show while Wet Wet Wet will be the main support act.

Wet Wet Wet have sold in excess of 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK official singles and album charts for an immense 510 weeks.

Former Liberty X singer and winner of The Voice 2016 Kevin Simm, from Chorley, joined the band as lead singer last year and will join Graeme Clark, Tommy Cunningham and Neil Mitchell in supporting Rod at Lytham.

Speaking about the show Kevin said: “We are all delighted to be supporting Rod Stewart and of course performing at Lytham Festival in such an important anniversary year for the event.

“As a Lancashire lad it’s a special show for me in particular and I can’t wait to get on stage with my band mates and show Lytham Festival what we are all about.”

Since bursting onto the scene in 1987 Wet Wet Wet, whose hits include, Goodnight Girl, Sweet Little Mystery, With A Little Help From My Friends and the massive Love Is All Around, have played to more than four million people in over 25 countries around the world.

British born Joanne Shaw Taylor was discovered at just 16-years-old by Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart.

She has spent a decade releasing increasingly successful albums, touring the world, headlining festivals and amassing awards.

Along the way, she has won over fans from Joe Bonamassa to Stevie Wonder to Annie Lennox, with whom she performed in front of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.

Last month Joanne released her sixth studio album Reckless Heart.

Tickets are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com