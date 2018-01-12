Paul Cattermole's S Club 7 Brit Award reaches £66,000 on eBay

Paul Cattermole has expressed his delight after bidding for his S Club 7 Brit award reached £66,000.

Cattermole, 40, has been attempting to sell the statuette that he won with his then-bandmates for best newcomer in 2000.

After the bidding on eBay suddenly shot up, Cattermole waived the postage fee.

"I didn't expect it to skyrocket like this. I am watching every bid very closely," he wrote on the eBay bidding page.

"If there are some silly bids at the end on Monday I will be deleting them and/or coming straight down the line to the next bidder. So you can bid with full confidence."

He added on the listing: "Postage can now be ignored. I will cover the full cost of postage with the most secure carrier."

The Don't Stop Movin' singer, who has offered to meet the winning bidder, previously told Newsbeat: "I don't want the other members to think that I am dissing the band by selling it but there are bills to pay."