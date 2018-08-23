Motown show will cast a spell over audiences

Musical tribute stars are working their way back to Blackpool for the regular visit from the Magic Of Motown to the Grand Theatre.

The Magic Of Motown has been touring the UK for more than a decade, celebrating the master musicianship of the legendary record label and its enduring popularity.

A spokesman said: “Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

“Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated.

“This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.”

Visit www.blackpool grand.co.uk to book.

n The Magic Of Motown, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Sunday, 7.30pm.