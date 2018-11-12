Michael Buble announces North West date in UK tour - here's everything we know so far

Michael Buble has said that he "can't wait" to celebrate the release of his first album in two years with an arena tour of the UK.

The Canadian singer, known for hits including Home, Haven't Met You Yet and Everything, will play six dates across May and June next year as part of his tour in support of new album Love.

In a video released to promote the visit, the Grammy Award-winning artist addresses his fans directly.

"Well, UK. It's happening and I can't wait to come back. I will be back to see all of you in May and June for my upcoming UK tour," he says before winking at the camera.

His return to the UK marks the release of his 10th record, entitled Love, which is displayed as a heart emoji and is billed as his most romantic to date.

Love is scheduled for release on November 16.

It comes after the jazz singer took a two-year hiatus following his eldest son Noah's diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

It was previously reported that the experience had made him want to quit showbiz.

There are the confirmed venues on Michael Buble's UK tour:

Buble's tour will begin at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on May 20 and finish at Leeds' First Direct Arena on June 3, stopping off at London's O2 Arena, Glasgow's SSE Hydro and the Manchester Arena along the way.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available at 9am on November 23 with presale on November 21.