Lytham Festival 2019: Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart and Human League announced to headline festival’s 10th anniversary

Lytham Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 with its biggest line-up ever.

Legendary rock star Rod Stewart, international pop star Kylie Minogue, 80s synth-pop band The Human League and Hollywood Proms featuring Sheridan Smith and Michael Ball will take to the stage over five nights for Lytham Festival 2019.

The 10th Anniversary festival will take place in the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green from Wednesday 10– Sunday 14 July.

The first headliners will be electronic new wave band The Human League on Wednesday July 10.

They were due to perform at Lytham Festival in 2017 but had to cancel at the last minute when a band member was taken seriously ill on site.

The Sheffield band were formed in 1977 and became global megastars when their hit ‘Don’t You Want Me’ reached number one in both the UK and US.

They have had five albums and eight singles in the UK Top 10 and have sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Globally celebrated superstar Kylie will headline on Friday performing a series of career-spanning hits from her unparalleled back catalogue.

The 50-year-old shot to fame as Charlene in Australian soap Neighbours but has gone on to sell 80 million records in a 30-year music career.

Her 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ has sold five million copies alone.

Her latest album Golden was released on April 6 this year, debuting at No. 1 in the UK and Australia.

Brit singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis Bextor will support and Scissor Sisters’ Ana Matronic will warm up the crowd.

While Saturday night will see legendary rock superstar Rod Stewart headlining with his unique voice and styling bringing a show which promises to be filled with both classics and new hits.

The 73-year-old played to almost 20,000 people at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium in 2014 and he has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

On September 28, Stewart released his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses,

Lytham Festival will close on the Sunday with a glittering and dazzling Hollywood Proms finale featuring a host of musical theatre stars. Headliners Sheridan Smith and Michael Ball are already confirmed with more names to follow.

The Thursday night headliner will be announced before Christmas.