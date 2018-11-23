Lytham Festival 2019: How to get tickets, who is on the line up - everything we know so far

Have your say

Organisers of Lytham Festival have delivered on their promise of a ‘string of globally renouned music stars’ to headline next year’s celebration - marking the event’s 10th anniversary.

Festival director Peter Taylor is thrilled with the line-up.

“2019 is a massive year for Lytham Festival so we wanted to make sure we had a massive line-up,” said Peter.

“We have wanted to bring both Rod Stewart and Kylie Minogue to Lytham Festival for some time, so we are delighted they can both headline for our 10 th anniversary year. To then also be welcoming the 80s legends that are The Human League, as well as Sheridan and Michael heading up what will be our Hollywood Proms night, is fantastic.

“We have an amazing act lined up for the Thursday night too and we will be announcing this before Christmas to coincide with the artist’s other tour commitments.

“Every year is important but our 10 th anniversary is such a significant milestone and we want to see everyone partying with us. We feel the line-up for 2019 is a celebration of all that we have done with Lytham Festival during the past 10 years which is to appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

“We will be welcoming globally renowned musicians and artists to Lytham once again and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

When do tickets go on sale?

Five day passes for Lytham Festival are on sale now priced from £169.

Individual tickets priced from £35 will go on sale at 9am on Friday November 30.

How do I get tickets

Tickets are available from www.lythamfestival.com

A range of exclusive VIP offers are also available.

For more information go to www.lythamfestival.com

Lytham Festival July 10-14, 2019

Weds – The Human League

Thurs – Coming Soon

Fri – Kylie Minogue with support Sophie Ellis Bextor and DJ Ana Matronic (Radio 2)

Sat – Rod Stewart

Sun – Hollywood Proms feat’ Sheridan Smith and Michael Ball

What time will each headliner play?

Full timings will be anounced nearer the event.

Why has no headliner been announced for Thursday night?

Thursday night’s headliner is set to be announced before Christmas.