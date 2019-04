With Lauryn Hill is also set to perform at Boom Town festival and the UK's biggest music event Glastonbury - could other big name festival headliners be heading to town? Here are all this year's key festivals, and the big names playing:

1. Glastonbury 26 - 30 June Set to headline the UK's biggest festival will be The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie and Janet Jackson.

2. Reading and Leeds Festival 23 - 25 August Headline Reading and Leeds festivals are the 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and the Foo Fighters

3. Kendal Calling 25 - 28 July Local festival Kendal Calling is attracting some big names this year, including; Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Orbital, Years & Years and Tom Jones

4. Latitude 18 - 21 July Headlining will be George Ezra, Snow Patrol, Lana Del Ray and Underworld

