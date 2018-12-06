Leigh's Pete Shelley - lead singer of The Buzzcocks - dies aged 63

Leigh-born Pete Shelley, the lead singer and guitarist in revered punk band The Buzzcocks, has died of a suspected heart attack tonight at the age of 63.

Formed in 1975, with Howard Devoto, The Buzzcocks wrote two of the genre's most recognisable songs Ever Fallen In Love and What Do I Get.

According to the BBC their management said Shelley died on Thursday in Estonia where he was living.

Tributes began to pour in tonight to the Manchester music legend.

The Charlatans' lead singer Tim Burgess said: "Farewell Pete Shelley. The first album I ever owned was Love Bites By Buzzcocks."

Everything But The Girl's Tracy Thorn said: "Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP"

Author Neil Gaiman said: "Part of my youth dies with him. RIP Pete Shelley"

Author and musician John Robb said: "Pete Shelley : one of the greatest Britsh songwriters and key figure in punk rock and one of nicest musicians we have ever met RIP. God bless you Pete and thanks for everything."

Born in Milton Street, Leigh, Shelley founded The Buzzcocks in 1975 at Bolton Tech.

The band played one of punk's most famous gigs with The Sex Pistols at Manchester's Free Trade hall in 1976.

