Historic Empress Ballroom to open for dance to organ

Have your say

There’s a chance to trip the light fantastic at one of Blackpool’s glorious ballrooms next month.

As part of the 140th anniversary celebrations at the Winter Gardens, the Empress Ballroom is being opened for a special night of dance.

The event will be accompanied by music on the Wurlitzer organ from members of Cannock Chase Organ Club - which helped rebuild the ballroom’s mighty Wurlitzer in 2014.

A spokesman said: “Enjoy the opportunity to dance in the magnificent Empress Ballroom with musical accompaniment provided on the Wurlitzer Organ by the Cannock Chase Organ Club.

“Donations to the 140th celebration fund will be used to fund a range of schemes including the continued restoration of the venue and to supplement schemes and events aimed at engaging and increasing access to the venue and its many events for hard-to-reach communities and under privileged societies across the Fylde coast.”

Tickets for the Empress Ballroom Dance, on Saturday, September 8, cost £5.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with dancing until 11pm.

Visit www.wintergardens blackpool.com to book tickets online.