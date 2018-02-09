Hear new work for the ‘end of days’

Have your say

The latest event from new arts venture Form Blackpool promises “mind-bending visuals, electronic sounds and machine gun poetry”.

RATED X is a new show from writer, performer and musician Christopher Brett Bailey in collaboration with Tomas Jefanovas, visual artist and graphic designer, and comes to Blackpool from a London premiere and before a national tour.

A spokesman for Form said: “Mind-bending sights, electronic sounds, ear-serrating free jazz and machine gun poetry converge in this new collaboration: RATED X.

“Tomas Jefanovas pulls futuristic visuals out of retrograde video technologies to sculpt a psychedelic vision of space and time.

“Christopher Brett Bailey rages and croons. He is an end of days prophet, a lunatic out on a day pass, a jazz poet crash landed from a distant planet.”

The hour-long performance at Bootleg Social, Topping Street, on Sunday, is suitable for those aged 14 and over.

Tickets cost £8, with an ‘honesty policy’ for those on low incomes to pay £6 with no proof required.

Doors 6.30pm, show starts 7.30pm.

See www.formblackpool.co.uk for more information.