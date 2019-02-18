Happy Mondays are heading to Preston Guild Hall for some 'pre-Christmas partying'. Here's how to get tickets.

Have your say

The Happy Mondays have announced a 29-night autumn tour which includes Preston in November

Synonymous with the "Madchester" music scene, the group achieved success with their blend of psychedelia and alternative rock alongside other burgeoning northern bands.

The Happy Mondays in concert

The original line-up of the group is returning to the road in October for a marathon tour leading up to Christmas.

Frontman Shaun Ryder said: "Be great to be back out on the road with Happy Mondays for some pre-Christmas partying. Looking forward to playing all the hits and more at these shows."

The line-up of dancer Bez, singer Rowetta, drummer Gary Whelan, bassist Paul Ryder, guitarist Mark Day and Dan Broad will start the tour in Inverness and finish in Lincoln.

Decades after their successful crossover into the musical mainstream, the band are promising to play hits from albums such as Pills 'n' Thrills And Bellyaches.

Bez and Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays

Bez said: "Really excited and looking forward to the Happy Mondays tour - can't wait to do some freaky dancing."

The tour will begin on October 23 and run until December 21, with the Preston Guild Hall performance on 14 November.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 22.