Guardian Concert Band plans months of musical magic

Have your say

The summer is almost over, and the Guardian Concert Band will continue its musical magic from the safety of St Paul’s Church.

The band’s annual ‘Last Night of the Proms’ themed concert will take place at the church on Honister Avenue, Marton, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7 and will be available to buy at the door.

A spokesman for the band said: “Bring your flags, bunting and singing voices, and to make it even more special we’re again being joined by the fabulous Soprano Jacqui Cookson, such a wonderful singer.”

A number of other concerts lie on the horizon for the band.

There will be a free Remembrance Day concert at St Margaret’s Church, St. Annes, on November 10 at 6pm.

There will be a Music for Christmas concert at Fairhaven Methodist Church, Woodlands Road, on December 4 at 7.30pm.

And on December 8 there will be music performedby the band at the Christmas Tree lights switch on at Wrea Green, in front of the Grapes Hotel, at 4pm.