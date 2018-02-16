Get set to rave on the waves as Pier Jam starts to sell out

Have your say

The first details of this year’s ‘raves on the waves’ Pier Jam festivals have been revealed.

Back on North Pier for a fourth year, the one-day events bring top dance DJs to the resort, and have featured the likes of Basement Jaxx, Duke Dumont and Lethal Bizzle.

The first of three Pier Jam dates has been announced as Sunday, May 6, with a headline DJ set from drum and bass duo Chase and Status.

Also heading for the Bank Holiday bonanza will be Jax Jones, Yxng Bane, Mista Jam, Holy Goof, Low Steppa, James Hype and Black Saint.

Early bird and first wave tickets have already sold out, but check www.pierjam.com for availability.

This week also saw the date for Pier Jam 2 announced, taking place on July 28.

Pier Jam launched i n 2015 and has proven a popular addition to the summer social calendar, offering the chance to rave and behave along North Pier with a choice of several arenas - indoor and out.

Visit www.pierjam.com for tickets and more information.