Gary Numan announces new tour

Gary Numan has released a video for new single ‘End Of Things’ from current album ‘Savage: Songs From A Broken World’ and has announced a string of UK dates in March 2018 – including at Preston Guild Hall on March 19.

As well as his new album entering the UK charts at number two, the electro pioneer was also awarded the Inspiration Award for songwriting and composition at the Ivor Novellos this year.

While he was writing his apocalyptic-themed album, Donald Trump was elected President of the United States so, Numan said, it made sense to make him and his climate decisions the catalyst for the theme of the album.

“The songs are about the things that people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment,” explains Numan.

“It’s about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they’ve done.

“That desire to be forgiven, along with some discovered remnants of an old religious book, ultimately encourages religion to resurface, and it really goes downhill from there.”

The album was produced by long-term collaborator Ade Fenton, with recording sessions split between Numan’s own studio in LA, and in the UK. Numan and Fenton’s creative connection goes back to 2006’s ‘Jagged’.

Numan was one of the UK’s first synthpop stars first with Tubeway Army and later as a solo artist.

He sold millions of records, including Are Friends Electric? and Cars which were UK number ones.

However, his career faltered in the mid 80s before his late 90s comeback.