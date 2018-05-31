Gang’s all here for a summer of gigs

Remember that amazing theme music to the seminal US Mafia TV series The Sopranos, the one with the deep blues-style voice growling: “Well, you woke up this morning. Got yourself a gun...”?

Well, the British band who performed that stunning song are appearing at Preston’s LiVe venue on June 28.

Alabama 3 mix rock, electronic, blues, country, gospel, and spoken word styles and were founded in Brixton, London in 1995.

The band is notable for their fusion of styles, ironic lyrics, intentionally humorous personae, and outrageous live performances. Every member of the group has an alias, the band’s founding members adopting the personas Larry Love (Rob Spragg – who wrote Woke Up This Morning, pictured) and The Very Reverend Dr D Wayne Love (Jake Black).

Elsewhere in Preston, The Continental sees a June 1 gig by Rory Mcleod – ex-circus clown and fire eater. He’s a one man soulband, poet and storyteller, singing his own upbeat dance stories.

A modern travelling troubadour, he uses tap shoes, acappella, harmonica, guitar, trombone, spoons, finger cymbals, bandorea, djembe and various percussion instruments!

The same night, over at The Ferret, there’s another night of pummelling techno from Preston’s finest.

The line-up includes Sam Ashton, Johnny Howlett – half of Concrète favourites This Machine – Nick Almond, Barium Network and Fairclough and Hanslope, who have agreed to emerge from the studio to do a live set.

As a contrast, for those of a punk disposition, The Continental plays host to 999, one of the original legendary punk bands from the summer of ‘77 ... and still angry after all these years, on the following night, June 2, on a bill with BiteBack and Mayhem Freak.

Back at The Continental on Sunday June 3, there’s a not-to-be-missed drum clinic with Ellie Goulding’s drummer, Joe Clegg, giving a drum masterclass presented by Jopson Music Academy. Lancastrian Joe has been the music director and drummer for Ellie Goulding since 2009.