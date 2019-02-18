Fylde's Maddy Prior brings legendary folk-rock band Steeleye Span's 50th anniversary gig to Lowther Pavilion

Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span, will head to Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion next month to celebrate 50 years of being one of the most influential bands of British music.

Steeleye Span have come to define the concept of English folk rock over the past 50 years – taking it from the world of small clubs into the charts, concert halls and festivals around the globe.

They will perform at Lowther on March 22.

The band has perhaps been most identified with Maddy Prior – one of the most distinctive voices in British music, who originally hails from St Annes.

A spokesman said: “Helping found the band with her musical partner Tim Hart, she has steered Steeleye through their various incarnations, as well as a successful solo career and a number of regular collaborations with the likes of June Tabor and The Carnival Band.

“Now as they celebrate their milestone anniversary, Steeleye Span show no signs of slowing down.”

Releasing seven studio and four live albums since the turn of the century, the band’s current seven piece line-up features Maddy, Dublin born drummer Liam Genockey, and guitarist Andrew Sinclair.

Benji Kirkpatrick – whose father John enjoyed two successful stints in the band and played on many of their classic albums – as well as lead guitarist Julian Littman, classically trained violinist Jessie May Smart and bassist Roger Carey complete the line-up.

A spokesman added: “1969 could easily be said to be a vintage year for music.

“It would also see the birth of a band that would start as an idea to electrify traditional music and would go on to become one of the most enduring stories in the folk rock world.”

The tour will be followed by the release of their 24th studio album Est 1969.

- Steeleye Span, 7.30pm on Friday, March 22 at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham.