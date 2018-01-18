From Nashville to Venice - enjoy musical contrasts

Have your say

The weekend sees a contrasting double bill of music - from Venice and Nashville - at the Grand Theatre.

Tomorrow night, there’s ‘Britain’s best-loved classical touring ensemble’ the Locrian with their tribute to composer Antonio Vivaldi.

The Locarian present Vivaldi By Candlelight

A spokesman said: “Dressed in lavish period costume with a stunning classical set, these charismatic musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a composition which depicts 17th Century Italian rural life in a wonderfully inventive manner.

“Step back from the hectic pace of our anxious times, into the elegance and grace of the Baroque, whilst listening to harmonies of this melodic genius weaving his magical spell.”

Tickets £24.

This is followed on Saturday by A Country Night at Nashville, recreating the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville - ‘perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country’.

Hits from the likes of Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton and Dixie Chicks will be showcased by Dominic Halpin, Shelly Quarmby and band the Hurricanes.

Tickets £24.50.