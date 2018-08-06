Four-some new job for opera star Lewis

A Blackpool opera singer has joined the X Factor stars G4 as their newest recruit.

Lewis Raines, 28, is in rehearsals for their new autumn tour, ahead of some Christmas specials – which include a date at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The tenor has joined the four-piece after one of the original members, Ben Thapa, left to pursue his career as a solo opera singer with the Welsh National Opera.

“I have always been a huge admirer of G4 since they first appeared in our living rooms, on our TV screens,” the former Rossall School pupil said.

“I can remember watching them live on their first UK tour when they came to the Winter Gardens.

“They have been one of the driving forces that inspired me to study classical voice in London, at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music And Dance.

“Now that I can say that I’m the new member of G4, it fills me with great excitement, and I am thrilled to start working with Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie and Nick Ashby on the upcoming UK tour.

“Ben is a hard act to follow, but I will endeavour to uphold the standard and legacy he has left to G4.”

G4 came to attention in the first series of The X Factor in 2004, with their covers of songs such as Nessun Dorma helping them to secure their place as the show’s runners-up, with their eponymous album going straight to number one.

Their Christmas tour, which comes to the Tower Ballroom on Tuesday, December 4, is one of a series of intimate performances, with Jonathan, Mike, Nick and Lewis all set to recall the musical experiences of their childhoods.

A spokesman said: “You can expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit, all delivered up-close and personal in some of the UK’s most iconic historical venues.”

VIP tickets are available, including a pre-show meet and greet with G4 at 6pm.

Visit www.g4official.com for tickets.