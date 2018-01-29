First headliner for Lytham Festival revealed and all you need to know about tickets...

Il Divo, the world’s first and most successful classical-crossover group, are the first headline act announced for Lytham Festival 2018.

The international quartet will headline the event’s traditional Last Night of the Proms night on Sunday July 22 to close the week-long event.

Martine McCutcheon.

They will be joined on stage by special guest Olivier Award-winning West End star, singer and actress Martine McCutcheon and the Heart of England Orchestra.

More headliners will be revealed every day this week.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday February 5 from www.lythamfestival.com but festival-goers can sign up to an exclsuive pre-sale link now giving them access to tickets 24 hours earlier from 10am on Sunday February 4 by registering at www.lythamfestival.com/signup

Il Divo, who have been making music together for more than a decade, are tenor Urs Buhler (Switzerland), baritone Carlos Marin (Spain), pop artist Sébastien Izambard (France) and tenor David Miller (USA).

They have sold more than 30 million albums, achieved more than 50 number one records worldwide, received 160 gold and platinum sales awards and staged four ground-breaking world tours.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Il Divo to Lytham Festival as they are superstars who have millions of fans around the world.

“We wanted something different for this year’s Last Night of the Proms and we believe Il Divo, who have enjoyed global success since breaking onto the scene more than 10 years ago, will do just that.

“To have Martine McCutcheon joining them on stage is perfect. Martine has a wonderful voice and is well-loved by the British public.

“And of course, as is the norm for the last night of Lytham Festival, we will be joined once again by the sensational Heart of England Orchestra.”

Il Divo were heralded an international musical sensation after becoming the first classical crossover group in history to reach the top of the Billboard 200 (USA) list in 2005.

Their worldwide hits include Regresa a mi (Unbreak My Heart), The Time of Our Lives, Si voy a perderte (Don’t wanna lose you) and I Believe in You (Je crois en toi).

In 2006, the Guinness World Records listed Il Divo as the most commercially successful, classical-crossover group in international music history. They were named “Artist of the Decade” at the 2011 Classic Brit Awards.

Il Divo have shared microphones with fellow superstars from Barbra Streisand to Celine Dion, and their sell-out concerts have been attended by Hollywood greats including Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.

Martine McCutcheon shot to fame in the 1990s as Tiffany Mitchell in BBC soap Eastenders. A successful move to the West End saw her win a Laurence Olivier Award in 2002 for her portrayal of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and she has enjoyed big screen success, most notably with her role in the Richard Curtis rom-com Love Actually.

Martine continues to enjoy a successful music career and is touring the UK in 2018.

Peter added: “We will be announcing the remaining headliners for Lytham Festival 2018 over the course of this week and to mark the start of those announcements with Il Divo is fantastic.

“The theme for Lytham Festival 2018 is ‘Wish You Were Here’ and I can confidently say that the people who don’t secure tickets early really will wish they were HERE. I am very excited by next year’s line-up and look forward to seeing people’s reactions.”

For more info go to www.lythamfestival.com