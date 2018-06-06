Emma Bunton confirms Spice Girls animated superhero movie

The Spice Girls (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown
The Spice Girls (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown
Share this article
0
Have your say

Emma Bunton has confirmed plans for a Spice Girls animated superhero movie.

Variety previously reported that Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Bunton would voice their likeness in a film with the "girl power" message.

Asked on ITV show This Morning whether plans were in place for an animated superhero film "with feminism at its core", Bunton replied: "That's something we are talking about."

The singer - Baby Spice - was coy about other reunion plans, only saying: "There is definitely something in the pipeline."

Mel B has previously suggested a tour but Bunton said of the prospect: "I'm not sure. I think a few shows would be great."

She said of Glastonbury, which returns in 2019, "we haven't been asked but that would be nice" and added of singer-turned-fashion-designer Beckham: "I'm sure she'll be involved in some way."

The radio host and singer said of her own plans: "I'm back in the studio having fun with some music on my own."