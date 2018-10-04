Collabro launch a search for choir

Have your say

Musical theatre boyband Collabro are seeking a youth choir to join them on stage at their new year concert in Blackpool.

The foursome come to the Opera House on their Road To The Royal Albert Hall tour on Saturday, February 23.

And they’re recruiting a choir of children aged 10 to 18 for the show.

A spokesman said: “All four members of Collabro began their journey into the arts as members of youth choirs and youth theatre, so are very excited to create opportunities for young people across all the UK regions.

“Please send us a YouTube link to footage of your choir performing any musical theatre song - plus a short paragraph about yourselves to include the history and achievements of your group."

The Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winners are managed by Fylde-based events and promotions company Cuffe And Taylor.

They’re heading out on the road in support of their fourth album.

Choir submissions should be send to casting@cuffeandtaylor.com, with the Opera House/Blackpool in the subject line of the email, before November 30.

Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.com for tickets.