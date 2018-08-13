Classics back on stage for Hooky

Have your say

Fresh from performing at Blackpool’s Rebellion festival, ex-Joy Division and New Order star Peter Hook is back treading the boards in the North West.

The show will see he and his band playing classic New Order albums Technique and Republic in their entirety.

The date at Clitheroe Grand is a warm-up show ahead of Peter Hook and the Light’s sold-out show at Manchester’s Albert Hall three days later.

Technique, New Order’s fifth album was released in 1989 and Republic in 1993, the first album not on the legendary Factory Record label.

The Light have just completed a widely acclaimed world tour performing New Order’s Substance.

As has become their custom, all dates feature The Light performing an opening set of Joy Division material.

For tickets for Peter Hook and the Light on September 26, call 01200 4215099.