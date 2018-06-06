Celebrate 60 years of Cliff at cinemas

One of the UK’s ‘greatest musical treasures’ Cliff Richard will be beamed into local cinemas for a special show in the autumn.

Odeon Blackpool and Vue Cleveleys will be showing Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour on Friday, October 12, repeated on Sunday, October 14 - on his 78th birthday.

The show itself will take place at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall, marking Cliff’s 103 album releases, record breaking 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts.

Cliff said: “This 60th anniversary year is such a very special one for me, with an album release of exciting new tracks in the autumn and to be able to bring my show live to cinemas around the UK is an absolute thrill.

“I have the most wonderful fans and to be able to share this special evening live in Manchester with so many people is such a gift. I really will feel like I am with everyone that night, I can’t wait.”

He is the only British pop artist to have number ones in every decade from the 1950s to the end of the 20th century.

From rock tracks like Devil Woman to ballads like Miss You Nights - not to mention the UK’s best-loved Christmas songs - his music has been a constant for generations of people.