California punks on the bill for Blackpool’s Rebellion Festival

Californian punks Lagwagon are the latest act to be added to Blackpool’s Rebellion Festival.

Their eight albums since the 1990s have established them as one of the biggest names in American punk.

The festival takes place on August 2-5 at the resort’s Winter Gardens.

Lagwagon will be joining punk legends like the Exploited and Discharge on the bill.

Also appearing are post punk greats Peter Hook, from Joy Division and New Order, and Jah Wobble from Public Image Ltd.

A spokesman for Rebellion said: “Now we’re talking. We’re really excited to have 1990s Californian punk band Lagwagon on the bill for Rebellion 2018.

“Their eight albums on Fat Wreck have established them as an important part of US punk.

“They’ve gained firm support among the Rebellion crowd and are a band that we’ve been asked for many times.

“So now’s your chance to see them at the biggest punk rock party.”

Also on the bill are UK Subs, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, the Anti-Nowhere League, Slaughter and the Dogs, Angelic Upstarts, Subhumans, Culture Shock and Ruts DC.