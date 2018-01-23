Britney Spears is coming to Manchester

Britney Spears is taking her Piece Of Me show on the road after it wrapped in Las Vegas.

The pop princess ended her award-winning residency on New Year's Eve after a four-year stint at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

She has now announced a limited tour of the show, entitled Britney: Piece Of Me, in Europe and on the east coast of the US - where she will perform in intimate venues to capture the feel of the Vegas production.

It will be the last time Spears will perform the show and tour dates include the Manchester Arena on 18 August.

The singer will hit the road this summer, starting out with a concert in Washington DC on July 12. Stops on the US leg will include Atlantic City and New York.

Spears will then head to Europe where she will perform at Brighton Pride on August 4. She will play a show at the O2 Arena in London on August 24.

Her Piece of Me tour will cover all of her greatest hits.

Other venues include the SSE Hydro Glasgow, the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, the 3Arena in Dublin, as well as venues in Oslo and Antwerp.