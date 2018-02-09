From Las Vegas to the Vegas of the North - international pop mega star Britney Spears brings her Piece Of Me tour to Blackpool.

Britney Spears brings Piece Of Me Show to Blackpool

A celebration of her 20-year career, the Toxic pop icon will play the Tower Festival Headland on the Promenade on Saturday, September 1, ending her highly anticipated East Coast US, Europe and UK tour in the resort.

Last month, the internet went wild when Britney announced a date a Scarborough's Open Air Theatre, courtesy of Fylde-based Cuffe And Taylor, the company behind this Blackpool date, as well as the ever-popular Lytham Festival - and a similar reaction is expected for today's news.

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday at 10am.

The Britney: Piece of Me show has had a record-breaking four-year headline residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort And Casino - receiving rave reviews from critics and fans since it opened in December 2013.

Now she's taking the show on the road, with other UK dates including the previously announced Manchester, London and Glasgow shows, while Birmingham has also been added to the line-up today.

The Vegas show played more than 250 performances - selling out on a regular basis, raking in more than $140million gross revenue and selling nearly 1million tickets.

Britney Spears came to fame initially in 1992 when she was cast in The Mickey Mouse Club - alongside fellow future superstars Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

But it was in 1998 that she became a pop icon with the release of her debut single ...Baby One More Time, and the following album of the same name which topped the charts in 15 countries worldwide and became the biggest selling album ever by a teenage artist.

Since then, she's gone on to put on dazzling shows the world over and has sold almost 100million records worldwide. She's had six number one-debut albums in America and eight top 10 albums in the UK, 22 UK top 10 singles and five UK number ones.

A Grammy-winning artist, she's also received six Billboard Music Awards and Billboard's Millennium Award - recognising outstanding career achievements and influence.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “Britney Spears is quite simply one of the biggest music stars in the world and we are delighted to be bringing her ‘Piece Of Me’ show to the UK.

“The shows we announced last month have proved to be massively popular so today, due to overwhelming demand, we are announcing three extra dates.

"For one of those to be in Blackpool is fantastic and I cannot wait to see this international icon performing on arguably the most famous seaside promenade in the world.

“This is going to be something truly special.”