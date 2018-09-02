BRITNEY IN BLACKPOOL: Complete set list

She's got so many tracks to choose from - so what did fans get to hear from Britney Spears' Piece Of Me tour when it came to Blackpool?
Work B*tch
Womanizer
Break the Ice / Piece of Me
Darkness
...Baby One More Time / Oops!... I Did It Again
If I'm Dancing
Me Against the Music
Gimme More
Clumsy / Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes)
Scream & Shout (will.i.am song)
Boys
Do You Wanna Come Over?
Work It / Get Ur Freak On / WTF (Where They From)
Get Naked (I Got a Plan)
I'm a Slave 4 U
Make Me...
Freakshow
Do Somethin'
Circus
If U Seek Amy
Breathe on Me
Toxic
Stronger / (You Drive Me) Crazy
Encore: Till the World Ends