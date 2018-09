Have your say

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a gig at Blackpool Empress Ballroom.

The Beautiful South pair will play the iconic venue on November 24.

It is part of a three date tour to celebrate the release of a career spanning album called ‘The Last King Of Pop’.

Tickets are available via https://PaulHeaton.lnk.to/TheLastKingofPop from 8.30am today.