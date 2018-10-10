All-live Tina Turner tribute is Simply The Best for port town

Have your say

An internationally-acclaimed tribute to the music of Tina Turner is heading to Fleetwood later this month.

The Tina Turner Experience is the only fully live touring tribute to the Grammy-award winning legend, and promised to recreate the live experience of the queen of rock and roll.

A spokesman said: “Fans of American vocalist Tina Turner won’t be able to see her perform live this year, but they won’t want to miss the The Tina Turner Experience, a live stage tribute that tells her story, complete with Julie Nevada as Tina, backed by a seven-piece band.

“Julie Nevada’s powerful vocals, backing singers and fabulous professional dancers with electrifying dance routines combine to make this show an outstanding evening’s entertainment.

“Julie is one of the world’s leading Tina Turner impersonators.

“She has studied Tina’s dance moves, facial expressions and her voice for many years, perfecting her mannerisms to give the most authentic performance.

“Her beautiful costumes - there are several in each show - are worthy of Tina Turner herself.

The show charts the life and career of Tina and is full of fan favourite hits like Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, Private Dancer, and The Best.

Tickets for the show in Friday, October 19, are on sale now, costing £20 for adults. Concessions available.