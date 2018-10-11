Alfie makes time for a local show

Fylde singing star Alfie Boe today announces his latest tour - and he’ll be back home once more with a show at Blackpool Opera House.

The tour next year will follow the release next month of his new solo album As Time Goes By, with a Blackpool performance on Saturday, March 23.

Alfie Boe jumps for joy during his Fleetwood Town Football Club show in the summer

It’s been a year of homecomings for Blackpool-born Alfie, with his momentous concert at Fleetwood Town Football Club back in June and doing the honours at the Illuminations Switch-On in August.

“It’s always a pleasure to come back home to perform, the crowds here are like no other,” Alfie said of the Blackpool date. “The Homecoming show at Highbury was incredible.

“I’m very proud of where I’m from and I can’t wait to be back next year for the tour.”

Speaking of his new music, Alfie added: “These songs are at their best when performed live.

Alfie Boe switches on Blackpool Illuminations in 2018 with Ashley Banjo from Diversity

“We’ll be enjoying some of great songs from my previous records, but I more than anything want to bring back to life an era when British audiences discovered a brand new kind of American music, full of energy, optimism and romance. I'd like to transport people to a time in their lives, a moment or even a style.

“I hope you all enjoy being transported there as much as I do.”

The new album, out on Friday, November 23, celebrates the ‘golden era’ of music from the 1930s and 1940s, with tracks including Moonlight Serenade, The Way You Look Tonight, My Funny Valentine and Sing, Sing, Sing - which he performed at the Switch-On concert, accompanied on stage by street dance stars Diversity.

The tour openes in Cardiff on Monday, March 18, and ends at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, April 17.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 19 at 10am.