Add a little Spice to your life with Viva

It’s almost a quarter of a century since the Spice Girls zig-a-zih-ahed their way into pop history.

While rumours have been circling for much of this year of a reunion tour in 2019, fans in Blackpool only have a week to wait until the latest tribute show to the girl power queens stomps its platform shoes into the resort.

Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show promises to be a ‘spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s biggest girl band’.

The Spice Girls - Melanie ‘Scary’ Brown, Melanie ‘Sporty’ Chisholm, Emma ‘Baby’ Bunton, Geri ‘Ginger’ Halliwell, and Victoria ‘Posh’ Beckham, née Adams - formed in 1994, with their debut single going straight to the top of the charts and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Show spokesman Hannah Thompson said: “We’re all obsessed with 90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour.

“We’re creating the ultimate girls night out and who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop?”

The show will look back through the Girls’ many career highlights, from the all conquering anthem Wannabe, through Spice Girls - The Movie, up to their most recent performance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Hits include the group’s much-loved 1990s classics Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are?, as well as new arrangements from their solo careers such as Geri Halliwell’s It’s Raining Men and Mel C’s I Turn To You.

A spokesman for the Church Street venue said: “Capturing the hearts of the nation Spice Girls became the super heroes for every man, women and child, with us all having our favourite Spice Girl, and perfecting our dance routines in our bedrooms.

“People from all over the world are still reliving the unstoppable girl band’s classics with the amazing Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show.

“Swing it, shake it, move it, make it down however you can. Costumes, groups and families all welcome for the biggest 90s party in town.”

Tickets available from Viva on 01253 297297, or online at www.vivablackpool.com.