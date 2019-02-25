14 things that you won't want to miss in Blackpool this Spring Local lad Alfie Boe will be performing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on March 23, 2019. Tickets are still available. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Following the recent spell of good weather, it got us looking ahead to Spring and all the great gigs, food festivals and events heading our way in the next few months. Here we pick out some of the biggest events to look forward to this springtime. Promised to be bigger and better than last year, the festival returns to the Winter Gardens with 125 real ales and ciders, craft canned beers, indoor gin garden, wine & Prosecco and live music. Entry 7 Take your mum to a show, a bite to eat or for a spot of shopping. Blackpool has plenty of options available for a great day out with mum. The family-friendly 5k Bubble Rush course will take you through 4 coloured Bubble Stations. The great even raises much needed funds for Brian House Childrens Hospice. Blood Brothers opens on April 23 at Blackpool's Grand Theatre. The story tells the moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Blackpool's marathon is a two lap flat course. Race facilities include bottled water stations, toilets, live electronic results, full race commentary, race photography and full medical support. Blackpools dance music event on North Pier will feature AX Jones, Low Steppa, James Hype and Danny Howard on the Sunset Stage while Problem Central will join Crucast Takeover My Nu Leng on the Terrace Stage. The inaugural comedy festival will feature a wide variety of top comedy acts including; popular Irish comedian David ODoherty, 8 Out of 10 Cats star comedian Sean Lock as well as John Bishop. Drum 'n' bass act lined up for Blackpool's Pier Jam