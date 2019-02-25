12 things that you won't want to miss in Blackpool this Spring Following the recent spell of good weather, it got us looking ahead to Spring and all the great gigs, food and drink festivals and events heading our way in the next few months. Here we pick out some of the biggest events to look forward to this springtime. 1. Alfie Boe in concert - March 23 Local lad Alfie Boe will be performing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on March 23, 2019. Tickets are still available. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Blackpool Beer & Cider Festival - 23-24 March Promised to be bigger and better than last year, the festival returns to the Winter Gardens with 125 real ales and ciders, craft canned beers, indoor gin garden, wine & Prosecco and live music. Entry 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Mother's Day - March 31 Take your mum to a show, out for a bite to eat or for a spot of shopping. Blackpool has plenty of options available for a great day out with mum. other Buy a Photo 4. Trinity Hospice Bubble Rush - April 6 The family-friendly 5k Bubble Rush course will take you through 4 coloured Bubble Stations. The event raises much needed funds for Brian House Childrens Hospice. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3