Mumford and Sons helped Blackpool star Jenna with Victoria birth scenes

Victoria star Jenna Coleman has said Mumford & Sons help her prepare for labour scenes in the TV drama.

The monarch has had seven of her nine children so far in the hit ITV series.

Coleman has previously said that watching documentary One Born Every Minute helped with her childbirth scenes, but that she is "running out of noises".

She told The Jonathan Ross Show: "I've just given birth to the seventh child now. And there is still no pain relief (in the era the show is set)...

"I think I sounded like a sheep."

She adds: "On set, I have got into the habit of listening to Mumford & Sons during the birth scenes.

"I think there is something about the banjo, something about the adrenaline."

It is not known whether drama bosses will recast her role in the period drama when Queen Victoria gets older.

"There are conversations happening about jowls and how realistic we can go with jowls ... I don't know yet," said Coleman.

She also admits taking a few mementos from her time in sci-fi drama Doctor Who, saying: "I stole a piece of Tardis ... But it was in conjunction with the props team, they gave me the wink.

"I've also got the neon sign of the police box. I've got that in my dining room and it lights up."