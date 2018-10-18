Multi-million seller Michael Bolton set to take to stage at Blackpool's Opera house

Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bolton will perform in Blackpool on his greatest hits tour tomorrow.

The Time, Love And Tenderness singer-songwriter is bringing his favourite songs and classic hits to the Opera House.

The tour marks his first trip to the UK in more than two years and promises very special guests’ also on the bill.

Bolton has sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide, with hits including How Am I Supposed To Live Without You, How Can We Be Lovers, Georgia On My Mind, When A Man Loves A Woman and more.

A spokesman said: “In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance - nominated four times, six American Music Awards, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

The tour, which opened in Halifax on Saturday, follows two sold-out tours across the UK and also two hit albums Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: A Tribute to Hitsville USA, released in 2013, and last year’s Songs Of Cinema.

The 12-date tour will see 65-year-old Bolton perform at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on October 29 before ending in London on November 4.

Tomorrow’s show at Blackpool’s Opera House starts at 7pm and tickets, starting from £25, are still available.

To book visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call 0844 856 1111.