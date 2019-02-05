Moonwalk the night away when Michael Jackson tribute comes to Blackpool

Tickets are now on sale for King Of Pop, featuring the world’s self-styled number one Michael Jackson tribute artist, Navi.

Moonwalk your way to the Opera House on Sunday, August 18, when Navi – who has been a Michael Jackson impersonator for 24 years – will deliver the music legend’s classic hits.

A spokesman said: “Navi is the only tribute artist ever to be chosen by Michael Jackson himself.

“Due to his incredible resemblance to the star, Navi was hired as Michael’s official body double and decoy.

“He also received a standing ovation from Michael Jackson himself after he was hired to perform his tribute at one of the star’s lavish birthday parties.”

Speaking about his relationship with the star and performing for him, Navi said: “To meet Michael was one thing, but to perform in front of the greatest entertainer of all time and to perform his songs was no easy feat and extremely nerve-wracking.”

Navi was chosen by Hollywood to portray Michael Jackson in a film about the star’s life titled Searching for Neverland, which explored the devotion Michael Jackson had to his children, and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life.

Since Michael’s death, Navi has continued to work alongside the MJJ Estate and has performed his tribute act worldwide in 59 countries.

The King of Pop production will feature all of Jackson’s greatest hits such as Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Black or White, Man In The Mirror as well as the Jackson Five classics.

The tracks will be performed by Navi with the backing of a live band, dancers and special effects in a show suitable for the whole family.

Navi (pictured right)brought his King Of Pop show to Blackpool last November, also at the Opera House.

n King of Pop, from 7.30pm on Sunday, August 18 at the Opera House.

Tickets are priced from £21.

To book, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/king-of-pop or contact the Box Office on 0844 856 1111.