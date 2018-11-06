Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi to appear at Blackpool's Opera House in King Of Pop – The Legend Continues show

Get ready to moonwalk the night away at the Opera House on Sunday with the world’s self-styled number one Michael Jackson tribute artist.

King Of Pop – The Legend Continues stars Navi who was hired by Michael Jackson himself as the stars official body double.

Navi is widely regarded as the leading and most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist on the planet - a claim that is backed up by an incredible list of achievements chalked up in a career spanning three decades.

As well as working for Michael, the star booked Navi to perform at two of his lavish birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles, and went on to give him a standing ovation.

Talking about his relationship with the star, Navi said: “To meet Michael was one thing, but to perform in front of the greatest entertainer of all time and to perform his songs was no easy feat and extremely nerve-wracking.”

The next morning, Navi unexpectedly received an invite from the King Of Pop to visit the star at his home, Neverland.

READ MORE>>> Entertainment news

Navi spent the day with Michael visiting his cinema, his zoo and even went on a few of the theme park rides – topping the day off with a barbecue on the grounds.

“My memories from that day will always be some of my most precious” says Navi.

Since Michael’s death, Navi has continued to work alongside the MJJ Estate and has performed his tribute worldwide in 59 countries.

Talking about the 2018 UK tour, Navi said: “The show is bigger and better than ever before with a few surprises. We know the fans will have a great time celebrating Michael’s music with us.”

With an incredible live band and dancers, the production features all of Jackson’s mega-hits in a fast-paced, two-hour show that will have you dancing in the aisles and singing along all night to the likes of Thriller, Billie Jean and Smooth Criminal.

Navi - King Of Pop, Sunday Novmber 11, at the Blackpool Opera House.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.kingofpoptour.com and www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/navi-king-of-pop.