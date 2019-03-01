March Madness offer at Blackpool Zoo gives locals half price tickets

Blackpool Zoo is offering residents of Blackpool, Wyre and the Fylde half price admission throughout March.

Local people living in postcodes FY1 to FY8, PR3 and PR4 can take advantage of the 50 per cent March Madness discount.

In the year since it launched, Blackpool Zoo’s largest single investment, Project Elephant Base Camp, has seen Asian elephants Kate, Minbu, Tara, Noorjahan and Esha enjoying their new home.

Visitors can also meet the zoo’s 2018 babies such as Wakanda the Hartmann’s Mountain zebra and the new Magellanic penguin girls in Active Oceans.

Jude Rothwell, marketing and PR Executive at Blackpool Zoo, said: “March is one of our favourite times of the year as the days get a little bit longer, babies start to arrive and we welcome all our lovely locals with 50 per cent off admission prices.

“We look forward to seeing familiar faces and new visitors come through the doors throughout the month!”

Residents will need to provide a valid form of identification as proof of address such as a recent utility bill or driving licence.

The March Madness discount can be used for up to six people per household and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Tickets can be purchased at admissions or online using the code MARCH2019