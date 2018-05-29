Lytham Valentine’s date for fans of singing star

West End star and chart-topping singer and chart-topping singer Barbara Dickson has a romantic date with the Fylde coast.

Barbara will perform at The Lowther on Valentine’s Day as part of an extensive UK tour.

Tickets go on sale today and the top-rated singer will be performing some of her best know hits.

Emerging from the Scottish Folk Revival of the 1960s, Barbara became the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time, earning six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums.

She became known to a wider audience in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including ‘Answer Me’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, ‘The Caravan Song’ and ‘I Know Him So Well’.

She enjoyed ten years of chart success as a pop star. So much was her contribution that she was awarded an OBE from Her Majesty The Queen in 2002 for Services to Music and Drama.

Barbara has captivated people with her soulful, intelligent readings of material from traditional songs of her native Scotland to working class heart-rending theatre roles where her own background has infused the emotional content of whatever she touches.

As an actress, she has appeared in the award winning theatre productions, ‘John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert’, ‘Blood Brothers’ and ‘Spend, Spend, Spend’. She was the original Mrs Johnstone and Willy Russell’s muse.

A spokesman said: “After a musical odyssey of 40 years creating music, playing guitar and piano, acting and songwriting this tour is a culmination of her journey thus far, an evening packed with songs from one of the finest voices you will ever hear.

nBarbara Dickson performs at The Lowther, Lytham, on February 14, 2019

Tickets are available from ticketline.co.uk